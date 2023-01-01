Menu
2004 Land Rover Freelander

1,924,100 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Boss is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,924,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10228500
  • Stock #: 544
  • VIN: SALNE22244A421441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,924,100 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded SUV come certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

