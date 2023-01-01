$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2004 Land Rover Freelander
"Boss is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
1,924,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10228500
- Stock #: 544
- VIN: SALNE22244A421441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,924,100 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” fully loaded SUV come certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
