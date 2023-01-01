Menu
2004 Mazda B-Series

261,160 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2004 Mazda B-Series

2004 Mazda B-Series

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2004 Mazda B-Series

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

261,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10425657
  • Stock #: 1495
  • VIN: 4F4YR46U64TM02515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 261,160 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
