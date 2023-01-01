$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2004 Mazda B-Series
2004 Mazda B-Series
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
261,060KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10523961
- Stock #: 1495
- VIN: 4F4YR46U64TM02515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 261,060 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1