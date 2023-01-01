$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2004 Nissan Maxima
"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
251,711KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10088112
- Stock #: 1401
- VIN: 1N4BA41E94C858794
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
“WOW” fully loaded leather interior SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY
