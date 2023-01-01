Menu
2004 Nissan Maxima

251,711 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2004 Nissan Maxima

2004 Nissan Maxima

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2004 Nissan Maxima

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  7. 1687287293
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

251,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10088112
  • Stock #: 1401
  • VIN: 1N4BA41E94C858794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1401
  • Mileage 251,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW” fully loaded leather interior SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

