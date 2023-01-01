Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Wow Wow WOW” Luxury 4×4 fully loaded with power leather interior easily SEATS 7.  SUNROOF NAV. system back up CAMERA & DVD player for kid to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2005 Acura MDX

339,846 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

339,846KM
Used
VIN 2HNYD18995H003489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 712
  • Mileage 339,846 KM

Vehicle Description

“Wow Wow WOW” Luxury 4×4 fully loaded with power leather interior easily SEATS 7.  SUNROOF NAV. system back up CAMERA & DVD player for kid to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY

