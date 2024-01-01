$5,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Acura MDX
"WoW 4X4 LUXURY seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty
"WoW 4X4 LUXURY seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
339,846KM
Used
VIN 2HNYD18995H003489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 339,846 KM
Vehicle Description
“Wow Wow WOW” Luxury 4×4 fully loaded with power leather interior easily SEATS 7. SUNROOF NAV. system back up CAMERA & DVD player for kid to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY
