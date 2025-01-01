$7,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Colorado
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,860KM
VIN 1GCDT196158114247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1608
- Mileage 209,860 KM
Vehicle Description
“The BEAST” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsaauto.com-
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
