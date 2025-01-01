Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“The BEAST” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsaauto.com-</span></p>

2005 Chevrolet Colorado

209,860 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Colorado

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12464236

2005 Chevrolet Colorado

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,860KM
VIN 1GCDT196158114247

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1608
  • Mileage 209,860 KM

“The BEAST” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsaauto.com-

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

AM/FM Radio

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2005 Chevrolet Colorado