Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2005 Dodge Dakota

207,842 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Dodge Dakota

"Holy COW 4X4 Sport" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Dodge Dakota

"Holy COW 4X4 Sport" Certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1702071868
  2. 1702071874
  3. 1702071880
  4. 1702071885
  5. 1702071891
  6. 1702071896
  7. 1702071901
  8. 1702071906
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
207,842KM
Used
VIN 1D7HW28K95S317330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,842 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2008 Dodge Ram 1500
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 "WORK or PLAY 4X4" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 214,964 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse
2010 Chevrolet Traverse "Like NEW seats 7" certified & FREE 6M warranty 164,800 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Acura MDX
2005 Acura MDX "WOW seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 339,846 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2005 Dodge Dakota