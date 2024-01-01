$7,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Dodge Dakota
"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
207,842KM
Used
VIN 1D7HW28K95S317330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,842 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4X4 fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
