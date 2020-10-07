Menu
2005 Dodge Dakota

249,649 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2005 Dodge Dakota

2005 Dodge Dakota

4X4 SPORT "Holy COW"*certified + FREE 6M warranty*

2005 Dodge Dakota

4X4 SPORT "Holy COW"*certified + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

249,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6079575
  • Stock #: 645
  • VIN: 1D7HW48K65S324327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,649 KM

Vehicle Description

“WORK or PLAY” this 4X4 look & runs like NEW. Fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
