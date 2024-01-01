$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Ford E250
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
227,096KM
VIN 1FTNS24L55HB10311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 1521
- Mileage 227,096 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” excellent for WORK or PLAY rare EXTENDED VAN can be CONVERTED to MOTOR HOME or WORK Vehicle. FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). (905) 683-7301 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
2005 Ford E250