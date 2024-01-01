$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Ford Econoline
"WOW" WORK or PLAY" *Certified + FREE 6M warranty*
2005 Ford Econoline
"WOW" WORK or PLAY" *Certified + FREE 6M warranty*
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
227,894KM
Used
VIN 1FTNS24L55HB10311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 1521
- Mileage 227,894 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” excellent for WORK or PLAY rare EXTENDED VAN can be CONVERTED to MOTOR HOME or WORK Vehicle. FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-7301 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
