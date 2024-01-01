Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” excellent for WORK or PLAY rare EXTENDED VAN can be CONVERTED to MOTOR HOME or WORK Vehicle. FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2005 Ford Econoline

227,894 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Ford Econoline

"BOSS is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Econoline

"BOSS is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1707836318
  2. 1707836324
  3. 1707836331
  4. 1707836338
  5. 1707836345
  6. 1707836351
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
227,894KM
Used
VIN 1FTNS24L55HB10311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 1521
  • Mileage 227,894 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” excellent for WORK or PLAY rare EXTENDED VAN can be CONVERTED to MOTOR HOME or WORK Vehicle. FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata
2008 Hyundai Sonata "UNDERCOATED Yearly" certified + FREE 6M warranty 179,987 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan "WORK or PLAY seat 7 '' certified+FREE 6M warranty 174,702 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan "STOW n GO seat 7" *certified + FREE 6M warranty* 224,997 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Econoline