$7,999+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Econoline
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2005 Ford Econoline
"WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 1521
- Mileage 227,894 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” excellent for WORK or PLAY rare EXTENDED VAN can be CONVERTED to MOTOR HOME or WORK Vehicle. FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst., lic. & omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www. kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
+ taxes & licensing
905-683-1983