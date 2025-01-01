$3,000+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Accord
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
Used
204,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCM72645A800721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 204,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle runs and drives, no engine lights on. Scratches on front and rear bumper, rust as seen in pics
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer
