<p>Vehicle runs and drives, no engine lights on. Scratches on front and rear bumper, rust as seen in pics</p>

2005 Honda Accord

204,204 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Accord

12517012

2005 Honda Accord

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCM72645A800721

  • Exterior Colour Satin Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 204,204 KM

Vehicle runs and drives, no engine lights on. Scratches on front and rear bumper, rust as seen in pics

Tachometer

Sunroof

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2005 Honda Accord