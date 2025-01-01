$3,000+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,302KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGES16695H046447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,302 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives. engine light is on for code shown in picture. Rust around the car as shown in pictures - on hood and quarter panel
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
