<p>Runs and drives. engine light is on for code shown in picture. Rust around the car as shown in pictures - on hood and quarter panel</p>

2005 Honda Civic

193,302 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

LX

12380844

2005 Honda Civic

LX

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,302KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGES16695H046447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and drives. engine light is on for code shown in picture. Rust around the car as shown in pictures - on hood and quarter panel

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-XXXX

438-364-2067

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2005 Honda Civic