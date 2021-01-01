2005 Mazda MAZDA6

+ taxes & licensing
905-683-1983
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded power leather interior Sunroof Duel exhaust to many option to list. In SHOW ROOM condition Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1