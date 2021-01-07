Menu
2005 Mazda MAZDA6

209,480 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

"WOW" **clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty**

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

"WOW" **clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty**

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

209,480KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6468078
  Stock #: 1303
  VIN: 1YVHP85D555M68982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,480 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded power leather interior Sunroof Duel exhaust to many option to list. In SHOW ROOM condition Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
