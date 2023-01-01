Menu
2005 MINI Cooper

223,448 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"John Cooper Works edition" Certified+FREE 6m warr

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

223,448KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10239614
  • Stock #: 1344
  • VIN: WMWRE33445TD93340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 223,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded leather SUNROOF with 6 SPEED standard transmission SUPERCHARGED. John Cooper Works edition comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www kellyandsonsauto.com.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
