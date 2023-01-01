$5,999+ tax & licensing
2005 MINI Cooper
"S-Type SPORT car" certified + FREE 6M warranty
223,448KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10408524
- Stock #: 1444
- VIN: WMWRE33445TD93340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 223,448 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded leather SUNROOF with 6 SPEED standard transmission SUPERCHARGED. John Cooper Works edition comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 2 LOCATIONS. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
