$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2005 MINI Cooper
2005 MINI Cooper
"S-Type SPORT car" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
223,446KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10446171
- Stock #: 1344
- VIN: WMWRE33445TD93340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 223,446 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded leather SUNROOF with 6 SPEED standard transmission SUPERCHARGED. John Cooper Works edition comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1