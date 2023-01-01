2005 MINI Cooper

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 3 , 4 4 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10661442

10661442 Stock #: 1344

1344 VIN: WMWRE33445TD93340

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1344

Mileage 223,448 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.