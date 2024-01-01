$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 MINI Cooper
"S Type SPORTS car" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
2005 MINI Cooper
"S Type SPORTS car" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
223,448KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWRE33445TD93340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 223,448 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded leather SUNROOF with 6 SPEED standard transmission SUPERCHARGED. John Cooper Works edition comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2011 BMW X3 "Clean NO ACCIDENTS" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 208,253 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Traverse "Luxury SUV seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 164,800 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Avenger "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 204,062 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2005 MINI Cooper