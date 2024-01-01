Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded leather SUNROOF with 6 SPEED standard transmission SUPERCHARGED. John Cooper Works edition comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or  (905) 376-3361 </span></p>

2005 MINI Cooper

223,448 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

223,448KM
Used
VIN WMWRE33445TD93340

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 223,448 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded leather SUNROOF with 6 SPEED standard transmission SUPERCHARGED. John Cooper Works edition comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or  (905) 376-3361 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

