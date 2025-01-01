$4,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Toyota Highlander
V6
2005 Toyota Highlander
V6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEHP21A550106433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bluestone Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Car runs and drives. No engine lights. Body has some scratches shown in pictures. No power steering. Might need new bearings for back side
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2016 Kia Sedona LX 303,560 KM $3,700 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 251,117 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic DX-G 318,786 KM $1,999 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2005 Toyota Highlander