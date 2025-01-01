Menu
<p>Car runs and drives. No engine lights. Body has some scratches shown in pictures. No power steering. Might need new bearings for back side</p>

2005 Toyota Highlander

43,447 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
12401610

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

Used
43,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEHP21A550106433

  • Exterior Colour Bluestone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,447 KM

Car runs and drives. No engine lights. Body has some scratches shown in pictures. No power steering. Might need new bearings for back side

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

