2005 Toyota Matrix
2005 Toyota Matrix
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
300,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E35C892007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteorite Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 300,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives. No engine lights. Some scratches and missing door handles as shown in pictures. Front bumper has a crack in it.
