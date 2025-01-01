Menu
<p>Runs and drives. No engine lights. Some scratches and missing door handles as shown in pictures. Front bumper has a crack in it.</p>

2005 Toyota Matrix

300,000 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Matrix

12380838

2005 Toyota Matrix

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
300,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E35C892007

  • Exterior Colour Meteorite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Runs and drives. No engine lights. Some scratches and missing door handles as shown in pictures. Front bumper has a crack in it.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2005 Toyota Matrix