"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded ONE OWNER Convertible with ONKY 156K well maintained comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil Change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2006 Chrysler Sebring

156,929 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2006 Chrysler Sebring

"WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2006 Chrysler Sebring

"WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,929KM
VIN 1C3EL45R46N281912

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 156,929 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded ONE OWNER Convertible with ONKY 156K well maintained comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil Change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Convertible Soft Top
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2006 Chrysler Sebring