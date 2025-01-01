Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded ONE OWNER Convertible with ONKY 156K well maintained comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil Change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2006 Chrysler Sebring

156,929 KM

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
156,929KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3EL45R46N281912

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 156,929 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded ONE OWNER Convertible with ONKY 156K well maintained comes Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil Change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Included

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Convertible Soft Top
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

