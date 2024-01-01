Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” fully loaded power leather interion mostly HWY driven comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee).  Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www</span><span style=background-color: #1a1a1a; color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2006 Dodge Charger

349,349 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Dodge Charger

"El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Charger

"El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1729618751
  2. 1729618757
  3. 1729618766
  4. 1729618774
  5. 1729618780
  6. 1729618785
  7. 1729618795
  8. 1729618801
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
349,349KM
VIN 2B3KA43GX6H191180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 349,349 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded power leather interion mostly HWY driven comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee).  Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2011 Kia Rio
2011 Kia Rio "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 228,770 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze
2016 Chevrolet Cruze "Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty 228,770 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Focus
2008 Ford Focus "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 164,560 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Charger