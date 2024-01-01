2006 Dodge Charger

Menu
"Holy COW" fully loaded power leather interion mostly HWY driven comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee).Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905)376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
349,349KM
VIN 2B3KA43GX6H191180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 349,349 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded power leather interion mostly HWY driven comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee).Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905)376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

