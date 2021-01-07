Menu
2006 Ford Explorer

223,890 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Seats 7 "Holy COW" *certified + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

223,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6463339
  • Stock #: 1345
  • VIN: 1FMEU75E06ZA15007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,890 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” 6 cylinder 7 passenger  fully loaded power leather interior sunroof to many options to list.  Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

