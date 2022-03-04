2006 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,999 + taxes & licensing 2 4 3 , 8 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8590898

8590898 Stock #: 1428

1428 VIN: 1FTZR45E66PA16793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1428

Mileage 243,895 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.