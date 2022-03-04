Menu
2006 Ford Ranger

243,895 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2006 Ford Ranger

2006 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Rd"The BEAST" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2006 Ford Ranger

FX4/Off-Rd"The BEAST" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

243,895KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8590898
  • Stock #: 1428
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E66PA16793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1428
  • Mileage 243,895 KM

Vehicle Description

“The BEAST” looks & runs like NEW comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
CD Player
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
