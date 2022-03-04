$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Ford Ranger
FX4/Off-Rd"The BEAST" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
243,895KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8611121
- VIN: 1FTZR45E66PA16793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 243,895 KM
Vehicle Description
“The BEAST” looks & runs like NEW comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
