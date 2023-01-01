$3,999+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
2006 Honda Odyssey
"Boss is MAD seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
329,597KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10201194
- Stock #: 709
- VIN: 5FNRL38826B511620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 329,597 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super CLEAN fully loaded power leather interior with NAV. & back up CAMERA seats 7 with DVD player for KIDS stow n GO seats to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY
