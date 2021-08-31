Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Jeep Commander

258,722 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2006 Jeep Commander

2006 Jeep Commander

"Boss is MAD" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Jeep Commander

"Boss is MAD" ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

258,722KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7736526
  • Stock #: 1385
  • VIN: 1j8hg48n46c180749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 258,722 KM

Vehicle Description

“Boss is MAD” Fully loaded POWER leather interior with SUNROOF + 2 MOON ROOF for kid easily SEATS 7 excellent for WORK or PLAY. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic).   (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
FREE oil change

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2006 Jeep Commander ...
 258,722 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus "WOW...
 217,003 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Malib...
 143,915 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory