Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2006 Jeep Commander
"Boss is MAD" Seats 7 certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
258,779KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8190018
- Stock #: 1385
- VIN: 1j8hg48n46c180749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,779 KM
Vehicle Description
“Boss is MAD” Fully loaded POWER leather interior with SUNROOF + 2 MOON ROOF for kid easily SEATS 7 excellent for WORK or PLAY. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
