Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Lexus RX 400h

218,131 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

FST AUTO SALES

905-239-6677

Contact Seller
2006 Lexus RX 400h

2006 Lexus RX 400h

4dr Hybrid SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Lexus RX 400h

4dr Hybrid SUV

Location

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

  1. 1688915424
  2. 1688915427
  3. 1688915431
  4. 1688915433
  5. 1688915437
  6. 1688915439
  7. 1688915442
  8. 1688915444
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
218,131KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161918
  • VIN: JTJHW31U060037267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthraciteer
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,131 KM

Vehicle Description

**Certified***

Very Clean inside out 

runs great. no mechanical or electrical issue

hybrid battery is great

Very Cheap on Gas

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From FST AUTO SALES

2006 Lexus RX 400h 4...
 218,131 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X6 AWD 4DR ...
 172,072 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Pilot 4dr...
 285,742 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic

Email FST AUTO SALES

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
FST AUTO SALES

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

Call Dealer

905-239-XXXX

(click to show)

905-239-6677

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory