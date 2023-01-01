$8,000+ tax & licensing
$8,000
+ taxes & licensing
FST AUTO SALES
905-239-6677
2006 Lexus RX 400h
4dr Hybrid SUV
Location
FST AUTO SALES
509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7
905-239-6677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
218,131KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10161918
- VIN: JTJHW31U060037267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthraciteer
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 218,131 KM
Vehicle Description
**Certified***
Very Clean inside out
runs great. no mechanical or electrical issue
hybrid battery is great
Very Cheap on Gas
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
