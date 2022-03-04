2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8501879

8501879 Stock #: 1020

1020 VIN: 4A4MN21S56E603495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 268,991 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

