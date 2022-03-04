$4,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6 M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
268,991KM
- Listing ID: 8501879
- Stock #: 1020
- VIN: 4A4MN21S56E603495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 268,991 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4 wheel drive SUV fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
