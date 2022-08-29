Menu
2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor

268,991 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Boss is MAD 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

268,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9030730
  • Stock #: 1020
  • VIN: 4A4MN21S56E603495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 268,991 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS  4 wheel drive SUV fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

