"Holy COW" fully loaded 4X4 SUV come certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2006 Nissan X-Trail

227,096 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan X-Trail

"4X4 SUV gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

12059056

2006 Nissan X-Trail

"4X4 SUV gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,096KM
VIN JN8BT08V06W208647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 227,096 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded 4X4 SUV come certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2006 Nissan X-Trail