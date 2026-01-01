$4,022+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Nissan X-Trail
LE AWD
2006 Nissan X-Trail
LE AWD
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$4,022
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
145,610KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT08V76W213165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,610 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Nissan X-Trail LE AWD. Silver exterior, and grey cloth interior. The vehicle odometer is 145,610 km and runs and drives with no engine light on. There is some rust starting on rear quarter panels as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$4,022
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2006 Nissan X-Trail