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2006 Nissan X-Trail LE AWD. Silver exterior, and grey cloth interior. The vehicle odometer is 145,610 km and runs and drives with no engine light on. There is some rust starting on rear quarter panels as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

2006 Nissan X-Trail

145,610 KM

Details Description

$4,022

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Nissan X-Trail

LE AWD

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14174254

2006 Nissan X-Trail

LE AWD

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

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$4,022

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,610KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT08V76W213165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,610 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Nissan X-Trail LE AWD. Silver exterior, and grey cloth interior. The vehicle odometer is 145,610 km and runs and drives with no engine light on. There is some rust starting on rear quarter panels as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

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438-364-XXXX

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438-364-2067

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$4,022

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2006 Nissan X-Trail