$4,522+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Nissan X-Trail
LE AWD
2006 Nissan X-Trail
LE AWD
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$4,522
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
123,140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT08V16W212772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,140 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Nissan XTrail LE AWD. Beige exterior, and beige cloth interior. The vehicle odometer is 123,140 km and runs and drives with no engine lights on. There are some scratches on the front bumper and rust on the rear quarter panels as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$4,522
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2006 Nissan X-Trail