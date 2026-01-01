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2006 Nissan XTrail LE AWD. Beige exterior, and beige cloth interior. The vehicle odometer is 123,140 km and runs and drives with no engine lights on. There are some scratches on the front bumper and rust on the rear quarter panels as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

2006 Nissan X-Trail

123,140 KM

Details Description

$4,522

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Nissan X-Trail

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14405899

2006 Nissan X-Trail

LE AWD

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

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$4,522

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT08V16W212772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,140 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Nissan XTrail LE AWD. Beige exterior, and beige cloth interior. The vehicle odometer is 123,140 km and runs and drives with no engine lights on. There are some scratches on the front bumper and rust on the rear quarter panels as seen in pics. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

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438-364-XXXX

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438-364-2067

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$4,522

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2006 Nissan X-Trail