<p>Runs and drives. Clean interior. No engine codes. Perfect work van or family trip car. Rust on rocker panel near rear passenger door as shown in picture</p>

2006 Pontiac Montana

162,658 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Montana

SV6

12380841

2006 Pontiac Montana

SV6

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,658KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GMDU03L06D244546

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6040-06
  • Mileage 162,658 KM

Runs and drives. Clean interior. No engine codes. Perfect work van or family trip car. Rust on rocker panel near rear passenger door as shown in picture

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Cargo Net

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Voice Recognition

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Second Row Removable Seat
Telematic Systems
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft

2006 Pontiac Montana