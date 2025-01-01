$3,500+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Montana
SV6
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,658KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GMDU03L06D244546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6040-06
- Mileage 162,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives. Clean interior. No engine codes. Perfect work van or family trip car. Rust on rocker panel near rear passenger door as shown in picture
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Cargo Net
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
Voice Recognition
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Second Row Removable Seat
Telematic Systems
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
