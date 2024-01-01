Menu
<p>AS IS. LEATHER, SUNROOF, EXHAUST LEAK, TAILGATE VERY RUSTY. GOOD FOR PARTS, STILL RUNS AND DRIVES.</p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;>UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.<br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.<br /><br />PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.<br /><br />THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM <br /><br />SHAUN 416-270-3324 <br />NICK 647-834-5626 <br /><br />ROW AUTO SALES INC <br />509 BAYLY ST EAST<br />AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 1em;><br />TRADES WELCOME! <br />OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. <br /><br />BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.  </span></p><p> </p>

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

305,200 KM

$1,000

+ tax & licensing
2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

AWD 5dr 7-Pass Ltd Grey Int

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca

AWD 5dr 7-Pass Ltd Grey Int

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

305,200KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 4S4WX85C564420633

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 305,200 KM

AS IS. LEATHER, SUNROOF, EXHAUST LEAK, TAILGATE VERY RUSTY. GOOD FOR PARTS, STILL RUNS AND DRIVES.

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7


TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

$1,000

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2006 Subaru B9 Tribeca