"Holy COW" 4X4 fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF luxury SUV easily SEAT 7 comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst. Lic. & Omvic fee).

2006 Volvo XC90

253,711 KM

Details

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Volvo XC90

"WOW 4x4 LUXURY seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty

13504400

2006 Volvo XC90

"WOW 4x4 LUXURY seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
253,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YV4CZ852061226289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 253,711 KM

Vehicle Description

"Holy COW" 4X4 fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF luxury SUV easily SEAT 7 comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst. Lic. & Omvic fee).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2006 Volvo XC90