$2,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Acura TL
w/ Navigation
2007 Acura TL
w/ Navigation
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
290,758KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUA66297A800165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 290,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle runs and drives, engine light on for evap leak, drivers side mirror clouded as seen in pics
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer
Navigation_Aid
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2009 Toyota RAV4 I4 294,297 KM $3,750 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS 202,894 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 137,729 KM $1,999 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2007 Acura TL