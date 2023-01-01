$12,998+ tax & licensing
2007 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 335i RWD
Location
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
92,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10031109
- VIN: WBAVB73577PA86246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,500 KM
Vehicle Description
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof
