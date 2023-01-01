Menu
2007 BMW 3 Series

92,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2007 BMW 3 Series

2007 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i RWD

2007 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i RWD

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

92,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031109
  • VIN: WBAVB73577PA86246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Description

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

