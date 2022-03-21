Menu
2007 BMW 3 Series

188,145 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

188,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8947813
  • Stock #: 694
  • VIN: WBAVH13597KC96596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,145 KM

Vehicle Description

“Boss is MAD” fully loaded leather interior sun roof PUSH START to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Cell Phone Hookup
Premium Synthetic Seats
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
