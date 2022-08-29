$5,999+ tax & licensing
2007 BMW 3 Series
"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
188,145KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9112141
- Stock #: 694
- VIN: WBAVH13597KC96596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,145 KM
Vehicle Description
“Boss is MAD” fully loaded leather interior sun roof PUSH START to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Cell Phone Hookup
Premium Synthetic Seats
