$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2007 Cadillac CTS
"Holy COW only 95K" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
95,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9056728
- Stock #: 693
- VIN: 1G6DP577870115021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Cadillac PRIDE & JOY the CTS with ONLY 96K in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF duel exhaust YES AC ice COLD to many options to list, Come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1