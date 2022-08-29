Menu
2007 Cadillac CTS

95,965 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2007 Cadillac CTS

2007 Cadillac CTS

"Holy COW only 95K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2007 Cadillac CTS

"Holy COW only 95K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,965KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9056728
  Stock #: 693
  VIN: 1G6DP577870115021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Cadillac PRIDE & JOY the CTS with ONLY 96K  in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded POWER leather  interior SUNROOF duel exhaust YES AC ice COLD to many options to list, Come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

