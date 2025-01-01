$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Cadillac STS
"4X4 LUXURY like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,423KM
VIN 1G6DW677270190676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1599
- Mileage 145,423 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” fully loaded PUSH start 4X4 POWER leather interior SUNROOF with DUEL exhaust to many options to list. Comes Certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
